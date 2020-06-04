The weekend starts off dry with a little breeze out of the northwest. Saturday turns breezy over the Dakotas with a breeze for many on Sunday. Sunday's wind will draw in the heat and lead to showers and thunderstorms to finish the weekend.

Saturday will feature a few showers and thunderstorms in western parts of the Dakotas. Much of the region warms into the 70s and 80s, although it will be a little cooler near Duluth and Lake Superior. Some showers and thunderstorms will also be possible Saturday night.

Winds pick up on Sunday out of the south and southeast. This will draw in the heat.

Sunday will be warm and even hot for many. Watch for showers and thunderstorms to develop in the Dakotas and Minnesota later on Sunday. Some storms may be strong to severe.



