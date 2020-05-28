VALCOURT, Quebec -- One of the best-known brands of outboard boat motors has been discontinued, with the company saying it fell victim to COVID-19.

BRP announced Wednesday, May 27 it was discontinuing production of its Evinrude motors, manufactured in Sturtevant, Wis. Evinrude offered the E-TEC and E-TEC G2 engines.

The company said in a press release that the Sturtevant facility will be "repurposed for new projects to pursue our plan to provide consumers with an unparalleled experience on the water." BRP did not specify what the new projects will be.

"Our outboard engines business has been greatly impacted by COVID-19, obliging us to discontinue production of our outboard motors immediately. This business segment had already been facing some challenges and the impact from the current context has forced our hand," said José Boisjoli, president and CEO of BRP in a press release. "We will concentrate our efforts on new and innovative technologies and on the development of our boat companies, where we continue to see a lot of potential to transform the on-water experience for consumers."

As government emission regulations became stricter in the 1990s, Evinrude struggled to keep up with new technologies. Its previous owner, Outboard Marine Corporation, partnered with German company FICHT to work on updating the motors to have direct oil injection instead of the old-style oil and gas mixing. The technology lead to engine failures and recalls that eventually helped bankrupt OMC.

The BizTimes, a Milwaukee business news website, reported the company told state officials the decision will eliminate 387 positions in Sturtevant, including 181 employees currently on temporary furlough. BRP's news release said the decision will cut 650 jobs globally. The company is also closing an Alumacraft facility in Arkansas and moving all manufacturing to St. Peter, Minn.