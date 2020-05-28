The forecast for those looking to spend time in the outdoors over the weekend calls for mostly dry weather, though it will be cool and breezy at times. Temperatures will become warmer on Sunday, with wind speeds picking up.

Watch the full Northland Outdoors forecast for May 30-31 below.

Although the weekend ahead is looking to stay dry for most, it will be cool and breezy at times. A few showers will pass by South Dakota early on Saturday morning with the rest of the region staying dry Friday through Sunday.

High pressure will be in control of the weather this weekend which will lead to a fairly sunny and cool forecast. Morning temperatures will start off in the 40s and 50s for many. Highs will range from the 60s to some lower 70s.

Winds will pick up quite a bit across the central and western Dakotas on Sunday. Some wind gusts may top off in the 40s and 50s!

The wind will draw in warmer temperatures to the western Dakotas, but will be quite a nuisance.