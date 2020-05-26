Water levels in lakes around Bemidji started out close to normal this spring, but the lack of rain has most lakes down more than a foot heading into June.

There are more stumps and rocks in lakes than most anglers realize. With less clearance, because of the low water, an imperfect situation could result in a damaged lower unit and/or broken prop.

The most likely scenario for hitting bottom in the lakes is for anglers to take off full throttle out of shallow water and hit something with the motor before getting the boat on plane.

A boat motor dives to its deepest point at take off, so anglers accidentally lined up on a rock or a stump when they hit the gas can result in a bad surprise.

There are shallow areas on many lakes including lakes like Bemidji, Cass and Leech that have obstacles in the water that are usually deep enough to just miss them with a boat.

Until the lake levels rise, anglers should avoid taking off from a shallow flat and try to watch where they are crossing the shallow flats while on plane.

Some anglers are familiar enough with the lakes to know what areas to watch. Less familiar anglers really need to be careful with their boats until water levels rise.

Memorial Weekend was pretty busy in town and on most lakes. Walleyes have been active as surface water temperatures are approaching 60 degrees.

The harvest bass season opened last weekend and the muskie season opens this Saturday, May 30. Anglers will be able to legally pursue all species of fish by this weekend.

The sunfish family, which includes largemouth bass, smallmouth bass, crappies, sunfish and rock bass, will be spawning as surface water temperatures reach the mid-60s. They should begin spawning in most lakes in the next week to ten days.

The spottail shiner spawn is also impacted by cool temperatures and low water levels. The shiners can spawn in a range of depths and they can spawn fast or slow, all based on the water levels and weather conditions.

Many walleye anglers use a jig and spottail shiner as long as they can get shiners in the bait stores. Walleyes everywhere like shiners, but in the largest lakes in the Bemidji area, spottail shiners are the preferred forage for walleyes.

Anglers can use a long shank jig for shiners and put them on the hook so they look similar to plastic. Shiners hold on a long shank jig better and come through the water straighter.

Anglers thread shiners on a long shank jig by putting the hook in the mouth, out the gill, slide the shiner up the hook to the jig head and then put the hook through the belly and out the back.

If anglers use short shank jigs, put the hook in the shiners mouth and come out behind the head. Shiners are very fragile, so they don’t last long on the hook. They can come flying off on any cast and one bite usually tears them off the hook.

Getting a self-contained bait bucket that is insulated and aerated is critical for keeping shiners alive. Don’t overload the bucket. You are better off keeping some shiners in an oxygenated bag and keep them cool, adding them to the aerated bucket when needed.

Most walleyes are still on the shoreline break and on shoreline connected structures. There are some large schools of walleyes in the big lakes, so knowing how to use your electronics to look for fish is a huge bonus.

Large female walleyes have been showing up on structure recently, hungry after spawning. Many anglers like to troll or drift for walleyes, but sometimes casting jigs from a fixed position is the most efficient way to catch walleyes anglers have pinpointed.

Walleyes in shallow clear water can be very spooky. Holding away from the fish instead of going back and forth over the top of the fish is often the best option.

Paul A. Nelson runs the Bemidji Area Lakes Guide Service. Guided trips for 2020 can be booked by calling or texting (218) 760-7751 or by email at panelsonbemidji@gmail.com.