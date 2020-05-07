BEMIDJI -- Downtown Bemidji has two new feathered residents for the time being.

A pair of merlins have commandeered a nest kitty-corner from Library Park and spend a good deal of time in the surrounding treetops.

Also known as the pigeon hawk, according to the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources, merlins are part of the falcon family and primarily feed on smaller birds. They'll also eat insects, small mammals, lizards and snakes.

They capture smaller birds mid-air and in rapid pursuit, the Audubon Society said, which has been bad news for neighborhood bird feeders.