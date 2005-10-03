BEMIDJI -- Although Gov. Walz relaxed some of the state’s stay-at-home restrictions last week, individuals looking to participate in the Minnesota Fishing Opener on Saturday, May 9, should be aware that certain aspects of travel still come with provisions due to the coronavirus pandemic.

With the Center for Disease Control continuing its recommendation on social distancing, anglers are urged by the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources to use good judgement when choosing where to fish this season.

That means sticking to locales closer to home.

“While we want people to enjoy outdoor activity to maintain health and wellbeing, we’re asking anglers to forgo travel to their favorite fishing spot and instead fish close to home to contain the spread of COVID-19,” Sarah Strommen, DNR commissioner, said in a release.

However, while the DNR discourages long-distance fishing travel, the activity is not illegal and anglers won’t be ticketed, a Star Tribune article said. Additionally, officials are still discouraging individuals from traveling to their vacation cabins.

Yet for those looking to experience the Fishing Opener closer to home in Bemidji this year, local resorts -- such as Balsam Beach Resort, Kohl’s Resort, Birch Haven Resort and Finn’n Feather Resort -- are showing signs of life and are working with guests to implement health precautions.

According to the governor’s order, lodging portions of resorts, including rented cabins, can open as planned and can accept guests -- as long as there are no communal gatherings.

Campgrounds, dine-in restaurants and bars continue to remain closed under the stay-at-home order, which is in effect until May 18.

At Finn’n Feather Resort, all summer reservations have been moved to a six-night-only stay -- with a Friday morning departure. This arrangement allows staff 30-plus hours to air out cabins and thoroughly clean before the next guests arrive.

Balsam Beach Resort operators Clint and Patty Mueller are also working to promote guest safety. They’re following all cleaning and disinfecting guidelines from the CDC and the Minnesota Department of Health to ensure grounds and cabins are sanitized properly for guests.

“Of course, we will have to do our social distancing,” the Muellers said in a Facebook announcement. “We can’t think of a better place to be on vacation in your own cabin, you can be out in the boat, walking in the woods or sitting by a campfire and listening to the loons.”