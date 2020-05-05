The 2020 Minnesota Fishing Opener is this Saturday, May 9. Things may never go back to the old normal, but fishing can be a positive part of the new normal for many people planning to be on the water this weekend.

Every angler should keep their distance between themselves and other anglers and show a little patience. This applies to bait stores, gas stations, accesses and docks. It also applies to the number of people you take in your boat and how you conduct yourself on the lakes.

Take your turn, give everyone ample space, eliminate jawing with other anglers, don’t dilly-dally at the access or the bait store and see if you can get on and off the lakes cleanly, without getting too close to other anglers.

Stay close to home and fish your local lakes. This is much easier to say in Bemidji, Blackduck, Cass Lake, Grand Rapids and Walker than in most places, because we have the best lakes here.

Local anglers would be smart to pick less busy times to go on the more popular lakes and use the busiest accesses. The greater Bemidji area is a tourist destination, so do the math yourself.

A reasonable goal this summer could be exploring some less popular lakes and pick your times to go on the busier lakes. Going early in the morning is one good option.

Fishing license sales are up significantly this spring. This should be a good indicator of how many people are planning on going fishing this summer. It could be a very busy weekend on the lakes.

The weekend before the opener was very busy in the private campgrounds, where seasonal residents and weekend anglers park trailers and rent spots for the season.

Considering how tough it has been being cooped up in our houses, there will likely be a lot of people searching for fishing therapy on the lakes this weekend.

The surface water temperatures are in the upper 40s in most lakes. Some areas had temperatures close to 50 degrees last week. Cooler temperatures this week will likely keep water temperatures from rising much more before the season opens on Saturday.

Perch and northern pike spawn right away after ice out, with walleyes spawning right behind them. All three species spawn somewhere between 44 and 48 degrees Fahrenheit, so most of the fish should have finished spawning before the season opens.

Perch lay their eggs in strands on standing weeds or anything else they can find to hang their eggs on. It’s almost like giving a kid some tinsel at Christmas and telling them to put it anywhere they can hang it.

Northern pike like calm backwaters or small tributary streams to spawn. Large pike can look beat up in the spring because they injure themselves going through obstacles like culverts, trying to get all the way back into some areas to spawn.

Walleyes spawn in both rivers and lakes with just the right depth and bottom content and use either current or wave action to incubate their eggs.

Once walleyes are done spawning, the females head for deep water with a mud bottom. It’s like a post spawn spa for walleyes, where they can lay in the cool mud and allow their bodies to tighten back up after expelling up to 20% of their body weight in eggs.

Male walleyes begin to feed almost immediately after spawning. They feed their way back home in rivers and may go through several lakes on a chain of lakes to reach the lake they want to spend the summer.

Walleyes follow the shoreline looking for food. Minnows look for big shallow food shelves with cover. Anglers should look for edges of flats with cover like weeds or rocks.

It’s hard to beat a jig and a spottail shiner for walleyes on large lakes with natural populations of spottail shiners.

Anglers can use fatheads, leeches and night crawlers with more success on lakes that don’t have spottail shiners as the primary forage.

Paul A. Nelson runs the Bemidji Area Lakes Guide Service. Guided trips for 2020 can be booked by calling or texting (218) 760-7751 or by email at panelsonbemidji@gmail.com.