ALEXANDRIA, Minn. — Glenwood Area Fisheries Supervisor Dean Beck was searching for a silver lining in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic. If there is one to be found, it might be in the fact that anglers are paying for licenses and getting on the water right now.

Fishing license sales are up 41% almost two weeks before the May 9 walleye and pike opener from the same time last year. License sales for resident youth ages 16 and 17 are up 82%.

The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources has feared what a drop in license sales would mean for the department’s budget and operating capacity. Nonresident license sales also play an important role in funding operations, and the level to which the pandemic affects anglers coming into the state this summer remains to be seen, but Beck was glad to see the early numbers.

“That’s pretty amazing to me,” he said. “We were moaning about the uncertainty about sustaining operations if we lose 300,000 nonresident license sales. What’s going to happen? So this at first blush is pretty good news.”

That good news can be hard to come by right now as the COVID-19 pandemic has hit the DNR hard in terms of important spring field work.

The agency announced on April 14 that Minnesota’s entire 2020 egg take program would be canceled due to not being able to handle fish with groups of people while practicing appropriate social distancing to protect staff members.

DNR fisheries chief Brad Parsons said then that agency officials are not concerned with missing one year of stocking having a major impact on long term fish populations. Lakes with natural reproduction of fish regularly have strong and weak year classes.

“In fact, a strong year class often follows a weak year class, so not stocking for one year might actually benefit the following year’s stocked fry,” Parsons said in the release.

Beck agreed that missing a year of egg-take will not have dire consequences on local waters.

“In the Glenwood area with some of these small-to-medium sized lakes where we don’t have a lot of natural reproduction, that stocking does contribute,” Beck said. “We might feel it a little more than some other areas, but we do have lakes here that can support natural reproduction.”

Field work halted

Under normal circumstances, DNR fisheries staff would be in the peak period of its field work.

That starts right after ice out by going into rearing ponds and harvesting yearling walleyes to get a jumpstart on their annual stocking program.

“Then we would move right into walleye egg take operations,” Beck said. “Typically, we would send two to four people to Brainerd, Grand Rapids, wherever the egg take was going to be that year and we’d spend a week or two there taking walleye eggs.”

“Then we would ship eggs back and put them up in the hatchery. We would be operating the hatchery 24/7 through probably mid May. Then it’s getting all this newly hatched fry out the door. About half of them would go to walleye rearing ponds, and the other half would go directly into lakes.”

That work generally takes staff members through the end of May. Other trap-net work for targeted surveys in April and May, such as special muskie and northern pike, spring panfish and winter kill surveys, have all been halted for 2020.

“This is our peak period of field work, and here we sit at home writing reports and going through old lake survey reports from the 70s and 80s,” Beck said. “We’re putting those in formats so we can get them up on our lake survey database. We are staying busy, but it’s not what we want to be doing. I’ve got such a great staff right now. That’s what hurts me most. I have a very intelligent, young, energetic team, and they want to be out there in the field.”

Beck received word on April 28 that electrofishing work on muskies in Lake Miltona could not go forward. Glenwood Area workers started a two-year study in 2019 where they are placing Passive Integrated Transponder (PIT) tags in muskies on the lake.

More muskies were supposed to be tagged during their spawning routine this spring, and the data collected during future survey work would help the DNR get an accurate population estimate in Miltona.

“We had assurances that electrofishing is something we would likely be able to do because we can have one person in the front of the boat and one person in the back to maintain that separation,” Beck said. “But when it comes to handling those large fish, it would be difficult to assure that separation, so we’ve been told we won’t be able to utilize our electrofishing boat to sample that muskie population this spring.”

Beck said that two years were dedicated to sampling on Miltona before the plan was to move on to muskies on Lobster Lake west of Alexandria. The staff is discussing how they can try to get a second year of tagging done on Miltona in 2021 without ignoring other responsibilities.

Lake surveys?

The standard lake surveys done each year are the primary tool for guiding fish management. Gill nets sample offshore fish like walleye, northern pike and yellow perch, and trap nets sample near-shore species such as panfish through work done from June through August.

The fisheries staff is waiting to see how that survey work will be impacted by the pandemic in the coming months.

“We’ve got (the lakes we survey) scheduled out to 2036 on an annual basis,” Beck said. “These are the select lakes we’re going to hit, so it’s tough. We can try to pick up some slack, but not having the staff (numbers) we used to, it’s not as easy as just being able to double up or have more bodies in the fields to do these surveys.”

The data gathered from these surveys helps the DNR track the success of a walleye stocking program or the year classes of other naturally reproducing species.

“If you’re trying to track the success of walleye stocking and you can’t get there within five years, those fish that you stocked have been under harvest for a couple years at least,” Beck said. “That makes it hard to tell sometimes. I guess that’s what bothers me more than anything is the ability to evaluate a stocking program, or maybe missing a year class and not being able to notify people that those fish are there or being able to predict what’s coming.”

Local waters scheduled for standard lake surveys in 2020 are Andrew, Darling, Grant, Mina, Le Homme Dieu, Blackwell, Freeborn, Irene, Vermont, Carlos, Geneva, Jesse and Victoria.

At a local level, fisheries departments put together a list of activities they plan to do and the risk assessments from those. They then wait to hear back on whether or not those jobs can be conducted under proper safety protocol during the pandemic. Beck is hopeful but concerned about his staff’s ability to conduct some business as usual in the summer months.

“Nobody should question the enthusiasm or commitment of this work,” he said. “They are truly wanting and desiring to do this work. We can’t lift our gill nets with one person. That’s part of the issue of the work here. It tends to be a team-work experience and some heavy lifting. From a safety standpoint, we need bodies to do it.”