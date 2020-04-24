ST. PAUL -- Minnesota communities across the state have received funding to combat emerald ash borer and manage city-owned ash trees through two grants from the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources. Collectively, 25 communities spanning from Bemidji to Winona will receive nearly $1 million for tree inventories, management plans, ash removal and tree planting.
The grants enhance Minnesota’s effort against the invasive beetle that kills ash trees, helping cities build preparedness and coordinate response. “These funds will help front-line communities prepare for EAB,” Emma Schultz, community forest project specialist with the DNR, said in a release. “And in areas where the beetle is established, this funding is important to manage ash and diversify urban tree canopies.”
In New Ulm where more than 20% of the trees are ash and boulevards are dotted with 2,600 ash trees the discovery of EAB last year raised concern over how the city would cover the cost of tree removal and replacement. “In addition to reducing the financial burden for city residents, our grant allows us to reduce the potential for future insect and disease problems by replanting with a diversity of tree species,” New Ulm city planner John Knisley said in the release.
Preparing for emerald ash borer in community forests
The first group of grants will assist communities in conducting tree inventories and removing and replacing ash. The $679,000 for these grants was appropriated from Minnesota’s General Fund.
- City of Bayport, $53,100
- City of Bemidji, $14,235
- City of Brooklyn Park, $100,000
- City of Columbia Heights, $100,000
- City of Duluth, $92,400
- City of Kellogg, $30,000
- City of Lake Crystal, $4,500
- City of Lakeville, $25,000
- City of Mahnomen, $6,413
- City of Mankato, $65,000
- City of Moorhead, $50,000
- City of New Ulm, $88,352
- City of Owatonna, $50,000
Emerald ash borer community forest response tree planting
The second group of grants will assist communities in planting trees on public land in response to EAB. The $300,000 in funding for these grants is from Minnesota’s lottery-funded Environment and Natural Resources Trust Fund.
- City of Blaine, $28,364
- City of Hutchinson, $30,000
- City of Maplewood, $30,000
- City of Mendota Heights, $12,715
- City of Morris, $16,996
- City of Rochester, $30,000
- City of Roseville, $30,000
- City of St. Louis Park, $30,000
- City of St. Paul, $30,000
- City of Sauk Centre, $29,500
- City of West St. Paul, $25,000
- City of Winona, $7,425
To date, EAB has been confirmed in 23 Minnesota counties. To see where EAB has been confirmed, visit the Minnesota Department of Agriculture’s interactive map.
For more information, visit the DNR website or contact the DNR Community Forestry Grants Team at ucf.dnr@state.mn.us.