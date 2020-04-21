The ice fishing season is over, with the ice pulling away from shore on most lakes. The ice should have been gone from most lakes by now, but the weather got cold again.

It looks like the weather will turn warmer this week, which should help take the ice out on the local lakes pretty fast. After looking like an early ice out this year, it now looks like it will be very close to the historical averages.

It doesn’t take long to melt the ice when it stays above freezing at night. Wind and rain are wild cards that can help make the ice go out even faster under the right circumstances.

Spring doesn’t feel the same this year for obvious reasons. The fishing season will open on time, but many details for how we are allowed to fish this season are still up in the air.

As of the writing of this column, guides and charter boats were still on hold. Many guide clients with trips booked for early this spring are beginning to cancel their trips or waiting until the last minute to decide.

Hopefully, many clients will postpone their trips for later in the season. A lost summer could be devastating for many guides and resorts, which need each other to boost both of their businesses.

It is a virtual certainty that things will be different when the virus is finally under control. It might be a long wait for the most vulnerable individuals, which may not be safe until a vaccine or effective treatment has been developed.

Conversations with other guides and personal experiences have established that new bookings for this summer started to disappear about a month ago.

The Bemidji area is also a popular destination for summer camps. Many parents are hesitant to let their kids go away for part of the summer because of concerns about the whole camp setting.

Uncertainty is unavoidable. It is a very difficult situation for everybody and it is all outside our collective frame of reference because this has never happened before.

Everyone needs to earn a living, but they also have to stay alive. People in the highest risk groups are in a different situation than those that think they can easily survive a bout with COVID-19.

Everyone’s life has value. We all need to stay sympathetic towards other people's situations, so our actions don’t become selfish and risk harming other people’s lives.

This mutual respect includes when anglers are going into the bait stores and launching their boats at the accesses, just as much as it applies to all other aspects of our new shared set of circumstances.

The DNR canceled fish egg collecting and stocking this spring, which primarily affects muskies and walleyes. Trout spawn in the fall, so last year's hatch has been growing all winter and will be stocked as usual this spring.

Docks at public accesses are controlled by several different entities and may or may not be in place when the season opens. Be sure to check the accesses before the season or be prepared to launch your boat without a dock.

Public beaches, resorts, state and federal parks and campgrounds are all in question at this point. Some may be open, some may not. You will need to keep checking.

There may be a difference between private and public ownership in many situations, so it is almost a guarantee things will be complicated and fluid much of the summer.

It should be a good opener for walleyes this year as far as fishing goes. Winnibigoshish has a huge age class of smaller walleyes just getting to keeper size. The fishing should be good the next couple of years while the walleyes grow into the protected slot.

The poor ice conditions early this winter protected a lot of walleyes, which should help walleye numbers in many lakes this summer.

The opposite is true for Lake of the Woods, which got pounded all winter because it had better ice conditions than most of Minnesota.

