DULUTH -- It seems everyone is walking more these days, and that's a good thing.
Some of our walks are more interesting than others, like Theresa and Jim Tarladsen who have rediscovered spring while hiking along Skyline Parkway in Duluth.
Others are riding their bikes more, like Al Ringer of Brimson. He’s had to stay to the blacktop roads mostly, in the messy days of the spring thaw, but he is still finding miles between himself and others, ample social distancing on rural roads
Some of us need more than a walk. We need to be DOING something. Sometimes anything.
Researchers at the University of Maryland and Cornell University, studying highly-stressed college students, have found that as little as 10 minutes of leisure time experiencing nature can measurably improve your mental health and well-being.
That’s why the Duluth News Tribune asked readers to check in with what they are doing outdoors, or preparing to be outdoors, to stay sane in these insane times. Gardening in a greenhouse. Rigging a new boat. Fishing for steelhead in a nearby river. Practicing archery in the backyard. Riding horses on a country road. Making maple syrup. Everyone needs their own harbor of refuge, outdoors, in these unsettled times. Here are a few of those. And here’s hoping you can find yours.
Jason Kalin pulls arrows from targets in his backyard outside of Oliver Friday, April 10. (Jed Carlson / jcarlson@superiortelegram.com)
Theresa and Jim Taraldsen are always active outdoors and they have been taking even more walks lately along West Skyline Parkway nea their home. Theresa Taraldsen photo.
Al Ringer of Brimson has been going on even more bike rides than usual. On this day he did 17 miles on blacktop roads and hardly saw another person. Al Ringer photo.
Bob Mehrman of Lakewood Township fishes for steelhead earlier this month on the Knife River east of Duluth. (Clint Austin / caustin@duluthnews.com)
Jarrid Houston of South Range, the News Tribune's weekly fishing columnist, is extra lucky this spring. He has a brand new Lund boat that needs rigging with all the bells and whistles. Here he works on a new electric trolling motor. Jarrid Houston photo.
It's not exactly outdoors, but it's getting ready for it. Here Jarrid Houston is sorting through myriad jigs and other fishing tackle. There's plenty of time now to get ready for the open water fishing season when it comes. Jarrid Houston photo.
June Breneman of Oliver is on Denver and and Anne Gullion of Cloquet is on Windraker with dog Connor running along on a recent ride outside Cloquet. Horse enthusiasts always have something to do outdoors. June Breneman photo.
Rosie Royer of Saginaw had to shovel her way into her greenhouse earlier this spring but once she got in there she's already planting her early vegetables and flowers, getting a head start on the short Northland growing season. Rosie Royer photo.
It happens every year when the sap of maple trees starts to flow, when the weather warms the trees that had been dormant all winter. But this year Jim Hirsch, who taps trees and cooks maple syrup along the banks of the French River outside Duluth, is calling the process "pandemic therapy.” The maple syrup season will continue as long as temperatures go up and down across the freezing mark each day, or until the trees start to bud. It takes about 10 gallons of maple sap, cooked down, to get a quart of pure maple syrup. Now you know.
Jim Hirsch photo.