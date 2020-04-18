DULUTH -- It seems everyone is walking more these days, and that's a good thing.

Some of our walks are more interesting than others, like Theresa and Jim Tarladsen who have rediscovered spring while hiking along Skyline Parkway in Duluth.

Others are riding their bikes more, like Al Ringer of Brimson. He’s had to stay to the blacktop roads mostly, in the messy days of the spring thaw, but he is still finding miles between himself and others, ample social distancing on rural roads

Some of us need more than a walk. We need to be DOING something. Sometimes anything.

Researchers at the University of Maryland and Cornell University, studying highly-stressed college students, have found that as little as 10 minutes of leisure time experiencing nature can measurably improve your mental health and well-being.

That’s why the Duluth News Tribune asked readers to check in with what they are doing outdoors, or preparing to be outdoors, to stay sane in these insane times. Gardening in a greenhouse. Rigging a new boat. Fishing for steelhead in a nearby river. Practicing archery in the backyard. Riding horses on a country road. Making maple syrup. Everyone needs their own harbor of refuge, outdoors, in these unsettled times. Here are a few of those. And here’s hoping you can find yours.



