DULUTH, Minn. — The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources has closed Grand Portage State Park to dissuade visitors from venturing too far from home while COVID-19 restrictions remain in place on non-essential travel.

The DNR took the action Friday, April 10, at the request of the Grand Portage Band of Lake Superior Chippewa, which owns the land and leases it to the state for use as a park.

Gov. Tim Walz has said people can seek outdoor recreational opportunities while a stay-at-home order remains in place through May 3. But people are encouraged to do so in their own communities, and very few people other than band members live anywhere near the park.

The closure also includes the park's visitor center and rest area, a frequent stopping point for traffic entering and leaving Canada. The Pigeon River border crossing remains open only for essential travel.