BEMIDJI -- Most people can’t wait for spring to arrive, and backyard bird watchers are usually especially eager. As the snow melts and nature begins to come back to life, birds also make their way north.

According to the Audubon Society, some of the earliest spring migrants are killdeer, blackbirds and American robins. Pioneer photographers Annalise Braught and Jillian Gandsey spent some time out capturing these birds on Monday, as they enjoyed their first glimpses of spring.