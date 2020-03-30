Isle Royale National Park is delaying its annual opening from April 15 until at least June 15 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Lake Superior island national park, about 13 miles off Minnesota's North Shore, will remain off-limits to all visitors until the June opening day.

While all campgrounds and all other park facilities will remain closed, the waters of Lake Superior around the island remain open to the public for boating and fishing.

The park’s Houghton (Michigan) Visitor Center will open May 18 to provide visitor services and trip planning. A further delay in opening both the visitor center and the park could still be possible depending on COVID-19 developments. Updates on Isle Royale National Park opening will be posted on nps.gov/isro/planyourvisit/conditions.htm.

Visitors who have paid for Ranger III ferry reservations during the affected closure dates will receive a full refund. Visitors who have paid entrance fees in advance through pay.gov or the Houghton Visitor Center will receive a full refund upon request.

All refunds will be processed when staff return to Isle Royale’s Houghton Headquarters pending removal of Michigan’s Stay Home, Stay Safe Executive Order 2020-21.

For more information or to cancel or adjust Ranger III reservations, call 906-482-0984 or email isro_parkinfo@nps.gov.

Contact the Voyageur II, Sea Hunter, Isle Royale Queen IV, Isle Royale Seaplanes or Rock Harbor Lodge directly for information on schedules and reservations.