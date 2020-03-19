The North Dakota Parks and Recreation Department closed all state park and recreation buildings effective Thursday, March 19, until further notice. That includes but is not limited to camping, overnight facilities and visitor centers. Department staff will contact anyone with a reservation that will be affected by the closure and provide the option to move or cancel any reservations.

The department also is postponing or canceling all interpretive and special events, but day-use facilities, including trails and boat ramps, will remain open to the public for the time being.

More info: parkrec.nd.gov.

As a public service, we’ve opened this article to everyone regardless of subscription status.