BEMIDJI -- Darren Roth and Kamin Pierce from the Bemidji Lumberjacks fishing team finished atop the field at the Student Ice Fishing-North American Ice Fishing Circuit National High School Ice Fishing Qualifier held on Lake Bemidji on Saturday, March 7.

The win earned the duo an automatic bid to the SIF-NAIFC High School Ice Fishing National Championship where they are set to compete in a 100-team field of high school anglers. The nationals will be hosted by McQuoid’s Inn Resort on Isle Bay at Lake Mille Lacs, Jan. 1-3, 2021. Anglers will compete for college scholarships at the event.

Roth and Pierce also placed 11th at the NAIFC Bemidji National Qualifier on Sunday, March 8, where they took on professional and traveling teams from seven states. The Bemidji duo’s finish secured a spot in the NAIFC North American National Championship, which will be hosted by Pinehurst Resort in Naytahwaush, Minn., Dec. 18-20, 2020.