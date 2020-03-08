GRAND FORKS -- The North Dakota Game and Fish Department will offer 780 any-deer bow licenses to nonresident archery hunters for the 2020 archery season.

Applicants can apply online beginning Sunday, March 15, on the Game and Fish website at gf.nd.gov. The deadline for applying is Wednesday, April 15.

Up to five hunters can apply together as a party. Game and Fish will hold a lottery if it receives more applications than licenses available. A total of 1,209 people applied in 2019.

The number of nonresident any-deer bow licenses available is 15% of the previous year’s mule deer gun license allocation.



