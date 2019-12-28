The 2019 Minnesota Fishing Licenses have expired, so anglers need to purchase new 2020 Minnesota Fishing Licenses to continue fishing after March 1.

Near ideal melting conditions have continued in the Bemidji area, with temperatures slightly above freezing during the day and cold enough to refreeze everything at night.

Even though the Bemidji area has been in a warm weather pattern, there has been very little snow so far in the second half of the winter. The extended forecast is not predicting any significant snowfall for the immediate future.

This is good news for anyone worried about moisture in their basements during the spring melt. A fast melt is usually more likely to cause problems than a gradual melt

The ice conditions on most lakes are much improved over earlier in the season. Most of the bad spots are close to shore or at the accesses where the snow was the deepest. Anglers should still bring a shovel and a tow strap and consider traveling in pairs just in case.

Many anglers have been pursuing big perch as March arrives. The perch bite becomes frantic on late ice, with perch feeding aggressively as they prepare to spawn.

Perch are one of the earliest spawning species, spawning almost immediately after the ice goes out on the lakes. They will be feeding mostly in shallow water during March, with the schools of perch searching for schools of minnows and other forage including crayfish.

Shallow fish usually keep moving because they are following the food. They will often be located in the same general area, but anglers usually have to relocate the perch every time they are on the ice.

Larger female perch often eat different things than male perch, so they can be in slightly different locations. If the male perch are still feeding on insect larvae, they will be located in deeper water than female perch that are usually feeding on minnows and crayfish.

Crayfish have turned into a bigger forage option in lakes that have been infested with rusty crayfish. The rusty crayfish populations can explode and totally change the forage base in lakes.

Rusty crayfish are a highly desired forage for perch and walleyes. Fish feeding on rusty crayfish often like areas of rocks or areas where the bottom is covered with chara, which gives crayfish lots of places to hide.

Speed is important when fishing for perch if you want to catch more fish when they are right under your hole.

Anglers use many types of jigging lures with a treble hooks that can get caught in the perch’s mouth and become difficult to unhook. Treble hooks inflict more harm on the fish’s mouths, which makes it harder for released fish to survive.

A single hook is much faster to unhook from the perch and also reduces the amount of damage to the fishes mouth.

It may be a little tricky to find the right hooks, but anglers can switch the treble hooks out with a single hook that has an eye big enough to move freely on the split ring.

Sunfish and perch are particularly vulnerable to damage from treble hooks, so keep that in mind when fishing for those species. Crappies have bigger mouths and seldom get all three treble hooks in their mouth at once.

When fishing for crappies, walleyes, whitefish and eelpout, anglers can change out the treble hook for a treble hook that is one size larger than the hook that comes with the lure. Too often treble hooks on jigging lures are not very high quality and too small to do the job right.

Anglers have been finding eelpout on a pre-spawn feeding binge, with most pout getting caught after dark. Eelpout like areas with direct access to deep water and like larger jigs or spoons with live bait.

Eelpout move up onto structure at night and like to feed close to the bottom. Anglers should use bait and pound their lures into the bottom to help get the attention of eelpout.





