BEMIDJI -- Lake Bemidji will host the final national qualifying tournament for the North American Ice Fishing Circuit on Sunday, March 8.

The contest is open to the first 100 two-person teams that enter, with the top five teams receiving an automatic invitation to the 2020 NAIFC National Ice Fishing Championship. The top 30 teams also receive qualifying points that provide a path to the championship to be held Dec. 19-20 at the Pinehurst Resort in Naytahwaush, Minn.

The NAIFC tournament features fishing hours of 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. with a 16-perch bag limit. Portable fish shelters are allowed with walking, ATVs 2-ups/4-ups and snowmobiles the modes of transportation.

A public meet and greet will be held at 5 p.m. Friday, March 6, at the Hampton Inn and Suites.

Additionally, anglers aged 12 through seniors in high school can register for their own Bemidji NAIFC-SIF (Student Ice Fishing) Qualifier to be held Saturday, March 7, from 8 a.m. to noon. There is no entry fee for students. Any two students with a parent/coach are welcome.

A free Ice Camp for Kids will be held on Saturday, March 7. Kids and parents will gather at 1 p.m. at the Hampton Inn and Suites for an indoor session and then proceed onto the Lake Bemidji ice at 2 p.m. for hands-on instruction from NAIFC, Ice Team and Team U.S.A. representatives. All kids in attendance will receive a free fishing rod.

The weigh-in and awards ceremony will take place at 2 p.m. Sunday at the Hampton Inn and Suites.

For more information, visit NAIFC.com or contact Jack Baker at 612-308-4858.