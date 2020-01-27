ERSKINE -- The Friends of Rydell and Glacial Ridge Refuges Association will host a Candlelight Ski and Owl Prowl event from 5:15 p.m. to 9 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 8, at Rydell National Wildlife Refuge near Erskine.

The timing of this event coincides with a full moon, and hopefully good snow conditions, clear skies, and moderate temperatures, organizers said in a release. The Rydell NWR Visitor Center will be open throughout the event.

Although all five of Rydell NWR’s trails will be open for cross-country skiing or snowshoeing, Golden Pond and Church Lake trails will be groomed and lit for this event. Even though luminaries will be distributed along these two trails, it is recommended that visitors bring along a headlamp, if they have one, just in case it is cloudy and there is minimal moonlight, the release said.

As visitors traverse the trails, multiple owl calling stations will be set up where the calls of several owl species, such as saw whet, barred, great horned, will be projected into the woods to try to generate a response. There will be several pairs of adult and child size skis, as well as snowshoes, available for visitors to use.

For questions, contact Lisa Wiersma at (218) 687-2229 x10 or lisa_wiersma@fws.gov. If temperatures are below zero or wind chills are in the double-digits below zero, the event will be cancelled and potentially rescheduled at a later date.