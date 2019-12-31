Lakes in the Bemidji area got buried in enough snow over the weekend to severely damage the ice conditions on almost every lake in northern Minnesota.

Lake of the Woods escaped some of the heaviest snow and came out of the weekend in better shape than most lakes. LOW has some of the best ice conditions in the state, which will likely mean even more fishing pressure on the big lake this winter.

Upper Red Lake also got hit hard from the storm, with a massive job of opening back up access to the fish houses and the roads on the lake, so anglers are able to get back out on the ice.

The ice on some of the roads on Upper Red Lake started to flood before the end of the storm, with many of the fish houses buried in snow and starting to flood with water. The storm made a huge mess that is still being cleaned up.

Many anglers with fish houses on the lakes panicked before the storm and pulled their houses off the lakes, which turned out to be a very good move. Many of the people that left their fish houses on the ice when the storm hit likely have a mess on their hands.

The prospects for a good ice fishing season went out the window with the heavy snow. It will take an extended period of below zero temperatures before the slush under the snow can begin to freeze. The necessary conditions to freeze the slush is not yet in the extended weather forecast.

This winter in Minnesota is turning into what the weather is normally like during the winter in Michigan. They usually have deep snow and slush on their lakes most of the winter.

Michigan is usually great for snowmobiling and bad for ice fishing, which looks like what northern Minnesota has turned into this winter.

The ice fishing season is almost always delayed in Michigan and they rarely have good ice. This winter is going to be similar for anglers in both states. Any additional snow just compounds the issues.

Lakes that don’t have plowed roads on the ice will be very tough to access until the ice conditions improve. Anglers can spot the wet spots in the ice by the gray color of the snow.

Most lakes already have extensive patches of slush all over the basin of the lakes that is thick enough to stop almost any ATV or side by side that has wheels. Even rigs with tracks can get stuck in the slush.

Travel on the lakes is down to plowed roads for vehicle traffic. Only rigs or snowmobiles with tracks have a chance to be able to go off the roads. Snowmobiles with long wide tracks are made for snow, but deep slush can stop almost anything anglers can drive on the lakes.

What often happens is anglers don’t see the slush right away and try to stop or turn around and lose their momentum when they hit slush. Once they get stuck, anglers step off their snowmobile and can step into water and snow deep enough to go over the tops of their boots.

There is an unsafe situation on many lakes right now, with anglers risking doing damage to their wheeled fish houses, trucks, snowmobiles or anything else anglers use to get themselves on the lakes.

Fishing was pretty good going into the snowstorm, but now getting access to the lakes and searching for fish is difficult if not impossible in most situations.

Walleye anglers are finding walleyes in the basin areas in lakes like Upper Red Lake and Lake of the Woods. The schools of walleyes, perch and sauger will be located close to their food sources, which is often near structure in the basin, so they have both insects and minnows for forage.

Bluegills, crappies and perch have been on the edges of the basin, holding on inside turns, between structures and on dips, depressions and rises on the flats.

Paul A. Nelson runs the Bemidji Area Lakes Guide Service. Guided fishing trips for 2020 and the rest of 2019 can be booked by phone or text at 218-760-7751 or by email at panelsonbemidji@gmail.com.