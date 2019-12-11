ANTARCTICA — This will be a Christmas Day that Andrew Towne will never forget.

Towne, a 2000 Grand Forks Central graduate, completed what has been dubbed by Discovery Channel as 'The Impossible Row,' by joining a team of five others to become the first people ever to manually row a boat across the notoriously ferocious Drake Passage from Chile to Antarctica.

The team landed on Antarctica early Christmas morning. The trip took 12 days.

The six athletes took turns rowing in 90-minute shifts, 24 hours a day. Three of them rowed at a time, while the other three rested. After an hour and a half, they switched spots.

The rowers had to drop a sea anchor twice during their journey because of rough waters.

According to an ocean rowing site, their journey was 665 land miles. On their most productive day, Sunday, they traveled 88 miles.

It is believed that the rowers set five world records: first completely human-powered crossing of the Drake Passage, first completely human-powered crossing to mainland Antarctica, the southern-most landing by a human-powered rowboat, the southern-most sea voyage by a rowboat at any longitude and the first human beings to row the southern ocean.

Guinness will attempt to certify the records in the coming weeks.

Discovery Channel documented the journey, frequently posting videos and updates on Twitter and Facebook. Discovery Channel is planning to air a full-length documentary sometime during 2020.

Day 12 Update

Congratulations to #TheImpossibleRow! 600 miles later, the team celebrates reaching Antarctica. pic.twitter.com/2LKOIrEv4B — Discovery (@Discovery) December 25, 2019

This was just the latest adventure for Towne, who has already climbed the tallest mountain on each continent, culminating with an ascent of Mt. Everest in May 2017.

Soon after finishing the Seven Summits, Towne got in touch with Fiann Paul, an Icelandic world-record holding adventurer. Paul shared his idea of rowing across the Drake Passage, which intrigued Towne, a national champion rower at Yale.

They put together an accomplished team. Paul, Cameron Bellamy and Jamie Douglas-Hamilton rowed across the Indian Ocean, which took more than 50 days. Their other teammates were Colin O'Brady, a college swimmer at Yale who has climbed the Seven Summits and hiked the length of Antarctica, and John Petersen, a rower at Yale.

They met in Scotland in August to test their boat on the Atlantic Ocean.

"My confidence that we can pull this off with style and safety comes a lot from my upbringing in North Dakota," Towne said before embarking on the journey. "In North Dakota, let's face it. It often gets as cold as Antarctica. And everything I've ever experienced in Grand Forks — whether it was the flood or other challenges — is that you roll up your sleeves and get it done. A little bit of hard work and good attitude will carry us far."

Towne, who works for an international consulting firm based out of Minneapolis, will now ride with his teammates back to Chile on a boat named 'Braveheart' that tailed and documented their journey. It is estimated that the return trip will take five days.