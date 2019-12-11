Merry Christmas! Only a few more days until 2020. Ice fishing is one of the most popular activities for people in the Bemidji area to help get through the long winter.

Some anglers actually prefer ice fishing to open water fishing, with ice fishing more of a family sport with the recent popularity of wheeled fish houses, which are basically motel rooms on wheels.

The ice fishing season is just getting started, with many people waiting until they can drive and use their wheeled fish houses on the lakes. Once there is enough ice, they use their wheeled fish houses almost every weekend.

Most resorts on Upper Red Lake and Lake of the Woods have started allowing lighter vehicles and wheeled fish houses out on the ice.

There is less snow on URL and LOW than most lakes further south, so the ice conditions on both lakes are about as good as they get anywhere in Minnesota.

Anglers on Upper Red Lake are venturing further from shore, with most anglers heading into the basin in search of active walleyes.

Most anglers on Lake of the Woods are fishing in 26-30 feet of water during the day and moving shallower during low light for the morning and evening walleye bite.

The trick on Upper Red Lake is to keep moving until you land on the right spot and find some active fish. Because of the shallow water, it helps to stay away from the noise and finding an area where you don’t have to share the fish with as many other anglers.

The best presentations have usually been less aggressive ones, with less movement often the key. Pounding a larger jigging spoon still may work, but only for the most aggressive fish during the peak hours of the day.

Many anglers forget about using a plain jig during the winter, even though the presentation can be just as effective in the winter as it is during the summer.

You can hook a lively minnow on the jig and leave it still and watch the sonar. Once you see a fish, carefully pick up the rod, keeping it still and then do your finishing move on the fish to get them to bite.

Many anglers don’t use two rods during the winter, thinking one rod fished well is almost as good as two lines. When you have a wheeled fish house, the rattle reels are perfect for the second line, while fishing the other rod using a sonar to watch the bait.

The hook on a jig is just as important as the color and size of the jig. It’s the only thing holding the fish. A slightly larger hook is good, or anglers can open the gap of the hook slightly, to help it hold on to the fish better.

It’s always better to try and land fish at the hole with your hand, to avoid dead-lifting the fish on light line and small hooks. A small split shot and a live bait hook with a split shot sinker usually works best on a rattle reel.

Baitfish are a big key to fish location during the winter. If you see minnows, other fish will be nearby at some point. Upper Red lake has very little structure, so the presence of baitfish is huge.

Lake of the Woods is a little behind Upper Red Lake as far as ice, but they are both allowing vehicles and fish houses on the ice out of most resorts.

Generally speaking, there are more big walleyes in LOW than in URL and a little larger fish can be kept out of Lake of the Woods. Both lakes are worth fishing most of the winter, with the amount of fishing pressure growing every year.

Anglers still need to be very careful on deep lakes and other lakes with more snow on the ice. It can be a dangerous time of the year when the ice is thick enough on some lakes and still too thin on other lakes. Be careful!

Paul A. Nelson runs the Bemidji Area Lakes Guide Service. Guided fishing trips for 2020 and the rest of 2019 can be booked by phone or text at 218-760-7751 or by email at panelsonbemidji@gmail.com.