The battle continues between snow and cold temperatures to make more ice on the lakes. It looks and feels like mid January outside, but it is not even Christmas yet. This has the makings of a long cold winter, with lots of snow.

There are already slush spots on many lakes from too much snow on too little ice. Below zero temperatures will eventually freeze the slush through the snow, but it takes a long time unless it gets really cold.

Water on the ice gets caught like a sandwich between layers of ice and snow. The snow pulls the water through from the top and the ice freezes the water from the bottom, until if finally forms solid ice.

Each lake has a slightly different situation. Most anglers are staying off of Lake Bemidji because of the late freeze and open water areas when the first significant snowfall hit the area.

There are a few anglers on the south end of Lake Bemidji spearing northern pike and a few other anglers in front of the public accesses, with most of them only going out to the first break line.

Many lakes have some fishing pressure, but there are patches of slush in a few areas, so most anglers are staying along the shoreline break and saving the mid-lake structures for later in the season.

The walleye bite on the clear water lakes has been centered around low light conditions this week, with more activity at night because of the full moon.

We are now heading into the dark moon phase, which should help improve the day bite for walleyes, especially on lakes with clear water.

Crappies have also been active on some lakes. The best bite has been on the edge of the basin, which puts anglers in deeper water. Extra caution is advised when fishing further from shore, so check the ice conditions personally as you go.

Crappies are visual feeders. They have those big eyes on the sides of their heads, so they are especially good seeing things to the side and above them.

Crappies are not as adept at going down for baits or lures, so it is very important to keep your presentations at or above the level of the crappies. If you don’t know where the crappies are located in the water column, error on the side of further from the bottom and watch the sonar.

It is easier to get crappies to come up to a lure than it is to sneak a lure past them from below without spooking them. Crappies are probably the easiest fish to catch with artificial lures or plastics, so keep that in mind.

All this is visible on sonar. If you don’t use sonar while ice fishing, you really need to get one. Going ice fishing without a sonar is worse than leaving home without your phone.

Once you get used to using a sonar to watch your bait and see the fish coming through ice fishing, you will want to turn around and go get it if you ever forget it.

Anglers using some sonar units have the option of using a standard flasher or 2D sonar, which is more like the sonar units anglers use in their boats during summer.

Upper Red Lake has the most ice and the most anglers in the area. The ice varies from 10-14 inches, so it is very close to being ready for smaller vehicles. Please call ahead to the resorts to see what modes of travel are being allowed on the ice.

All resorts on Upper Red Lake and Lake of the Woods are open for ATV’s, snowmobiles and Side by Sides. Lake of the Woods also has good ice, with much less snow than most lakes further south and east.

Anglers are fishing the shoreline break in 22 to 28 feet of water on Lake of the Woods and along the shoreline break in 14 to 22 feet of water in the mornings and evenings.

Paul A. Nelson runs the Bemidji Area Lakes Guide Service. Guided fishing trips for 2020 and the rest of 2019 can be booked by phone or text at 218-760-7751 or by email at panelsonbemidji@gmail.com.