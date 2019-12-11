That has summarized the approach from South Dakota’s outdoor leaders toward chronic wasting disease during the 2019 hunting season. Along with getting the word out for increased awareness for the disease, the state is trying to clamp down on the spread of CWD, which fatally affects deer and elk.

Since the start of the year, CWD has been confirmed in Bennett, Harding, Meade and Tripp counties. In Tripp County, four white-tailed deer — three male and one female — tested positive. That comes on the heels of a March report that CWD had been found in Clark County, raising concerns about the spread of CWD east in South Dakota and throughout the state.

South Dakota Department of Game, Fish and Parks Wildlife Program Administrator Chad Switzer said this season is really just a first step in changing the public perception of how to combat CWD. He said the increased focus on the disease is paying some dividends, and the GF&P says it will likely easily double the amount of animals it tests this year.

“I would say from a surveillance standpoint, in our first year of emphasizing a big sampling effort, we’ve had some successes,” he said. “We did a lot of public outreach and tried to get the word out to inform and encourage hunters to provide samples.”

Switzer said there’s about 400 samples waiting at South Dakota State University, which has experienced a backlog while transitioning to its new animal testing lab on the Brookings campus.

“We have lots of hunters interested in samples, and some of that is out of our hands right now but we will be alerting hunters regardless,” he said.

This will be the first season with 1,000 or more tests in South Dakota since 2011-12, which coincided with the end of federal funding from the U.S. Department of Agriculture for CWD research. Federal funding had been between $14 million and $18 million per year from 2003 to 2011, when congressional allocations came to an end, and the USDA’s funding dipped to around $2 million per year. That means states are left mostly to fund their sampling and testing.

“The surveillance really dipped after that,” Switzer said.

Earlier this year, GF&P hosted open houses regarding the department’s action plan, which is guiding how agencies will keep a close watch on the disease and incorporates testing of hunter-harvested deer and elk along with sick animals reported to GF&P. The South Dakota Animal Industry Board is responsible for monitoring private and captive deer and elk herds.

GF&P’s public involvement process also shaped the 2020 regulations that will be rolled out July 1.

That will include requiring hunters, game processors and taxidermists to use waste management providers with permitted landfills to dispose of deer and elk carcass parts when they’re done with processing or taxidermy. Whole or partial carcasses or heads with antlers attached can be moved from an endemic area or from outside South Dakota, but only if they’re being delivered to a taxidermist, a commercial processor or to a hunter’s home, and requiring that those carcasses are disposed of at a permitted landfill. There are currently more than 20 landfill sites in South Dakota on board to take wildlife carcass wastes.

Switzer said he believes the public is becoming more informed, particularly about the plans for the 2020 rule changes regarding transportation and how to handle animal remains.

“There’s a lot of concern about the disease, and it spreading, so we’ve spent a lot of time on the action plan and making it a priority for the department,” Switzer said.

Widening the reach

CWD is a contagious neurological affliction that causes brain tissue to break down, making animals lose survival instincts and bodily functions, which eventually leads to death. It’s not exactly known how CWD is transmitted and the majority of infected animals are impossible to distinguish from healthy, non-infected animals until animals become abnormally thin and weak. (While there’s no link between the disease and humans, individuals are asked to avoid eating meat from deer or elk that look sick or test positive for CWD.) Some evidence has shown that infected carcasses may serve as a source of infection, which is why GF&P has centered much of its 2020 regulations around how carcasses are handled.

The regulations also more clearly define the state’s endemic area, which includes the Black Hills, parts of Bennett, Haakon, Harding, Meade, Pennington and Tripp counties for deer and a mostly Black Hills-centric area for elk. CWD has been in South Dakota since 2001, when the first deer was found with the affliction in Fall River County.

Steve Griffin, a GF&P wildlife biologist, said the work is following through on best management practices.

“It comes down to trying to stop and slow the spread of the disease,” he said. “Getting hunter participation and throwing away carcasses in the garbage … It’s not just the endemic areas. Everyone across the state should be using that policy because we don’t know where (the disease) could be. Throw them in the landfill, don’t throw them out for the dogs, and don’t throw them into the backyard for another animal to get it.”

Griffin, who has worked for nearly 30 years with GF&P and has been working on the CWD issue since 1997, said there’s still a lot that isn’t known about the disease, meaning the importance of surveillance and sampling is important.

The issue has previously been contained mostly to the Black Hills, where nearly all of the state’s CWD-positive white-tailed deer, mule deer and elk have been found in the counties of Custer, Fall River, Lawrence and Pennington. But South Dakota officials have seen hints of the disease moving out of the Black Hills region — and residents from all across the state hunt in the Black Hills — which is raising the need for vigilance on the issue.

For example, a GF&P graphic from the state’s CWD Action Plan shows that much of eastern South Dakota’s counties have had 10 or fewer samples taken from animals harvested within their boundaries. In counties such as Buffalo, Douglas, Hanson and Kingsbury, there has been no sample testing conducted since 2001.

This year, Griffin said more samples are being taken from new surveillance areas, thanks to preseason contacts with hunters, asking them to submit more samples. A total of 486 samples were taken from deer and elk in 2017-18.

Griffin said he believes he’s pulled more than 850 samples this year. Traditionally, most of them are expected to be taken from the Black Hills region, while very few, for example, are traditionally pulled from the southeast corner of the state. Some samples also come from animals that are roadkill.

“We’re going to double our samples from last year and it’s going to be the most we’ve collected in a while,” Griffin said.

Another key aspect of this hunting season has been the involvement of private businesses connected to the hunting industry, including about 20 licensed taxidermists and game processors who have been able to pull out samples. Griffin said the help from hunters and those businesses will strengthen the opportunities to slow the disease down.

“This is going to take a concerted effort from everyone, the taxidermists, the processing folks, hunters especially, because they’re the ones that are doing this harvest for us,” Griffin said. “When we want to go to a new area and understand the problem, the more samples we can get, it will tell us more precisely what we’re facing.”