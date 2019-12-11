Cold temperatures are making ice this week, which is good news for anglers waiting for more ice before they go ice fishing.

The typical winter pattern is for cold temperatures most of the time, but when it warms up, there is usually snow.

That was the case this past week, with another measurable snowfall on Sunday night. Several things are likely to happen this week based on the extended forecast for colder weather.

Lake of the Woods will likely open up for ice fishing, at least for ATVs, snowmobiles and Side by Sides. The ice broke up along the south shore twice this fall as the ice was forming, which delayed the opening of most resorts for ice fishing.

The ice on LOW will be bumpy near shore this winter, which is actually pretty common for Lake of the Woods. There are shards of ice with sharp ends sticking out of the snow at odd angles from when the ice sheet broke up twice.

The shoreline will likely be dangerous for snowmobiles and other vehicles traveling off the roads all winter. It is always best to stay on the roads on lakes whenever possible.

The next thing likely to happen this week is Upper Red Lake will start renting houses and allowing anglers better access to the lake. Anglers need to contact the resorts before heading to the lake, to be sure what modes of travel are being allowed out of their resorts.

Upper Red Lake has already been pretty busy with anglers on ATVs, snowmobiles and Side by Sides. Lighter vehicles should be able to access URL soon, so watch for updates.

Anglers are usually better off fishing away from the crowds on Upper Red Lake. Fish are sensitive to sound, with fish in shallow water more sensitive to sound than fish in deep water.

Anyone who has ever sat in a spear house knows how fish react to sound and how quiet you have to be not to disturb the fish. Sudden sound is usually worse than a constant noise like a generator.

Staying away from the crowds on Upper Red Lake is a common strategy for catching fish. Being in the middle of a big group of anglers is not usually the best idea, unless you are sitting on something like a small rock pile, while everyone else around you is sitting on sand.

The next thing that is likely to happen this week during the cold temperatures is the last of the deep lakes are finally going to freeze. There was open water in many deep lakes and bays like Walker Bay on Leech Lake as recently as last week.

Anglers are often just starting to walk on Lake Bemidji about the same time anglers are driving ATVs and snowmobiles on Upper Red Lake. Once Lake Bemidji is ready for ATVs, Upper Red Lake is usually ready for vehicles.

A little more patience and anglers will be able to get on more lakes each week. There can always be bad spots in the ice on any lake, so there is no amount of cold weather that will make the lakes totally safe. Anglers always need to take their common sense with them on the ice and learn how to play it safe.

The walleye bite on most lakes has been about what anglers expect. The morning and evening bites have been the best, with only sporadic action for walleyes during the day.

Stained lakes like Upper Red Lake and Lake of the Woods give anglers the best opportunity for a day bite for walleyes. Most of the clear water lakes have been low light bites.

Weather always plays a factor in fish activity, with stable weather usually much better than fishing after a cold front passes through the area.

Each cold front is like hitting the reset button. The fish tend to get a little more active each day that passes after a cold front. The action peaks before the front and starts over after the front passes.

Paul A. Nelson runs the Bemidji Area Lakes Guide Service. Guided fishing trips for 2020 and the rest of 2019 can be booked by phone or text at 218-760-7751 or by email at panelsonbemidji@gmail.com.