Bemidji was at the low end of snowfall amounts across Minnesota, with 6 to 8 inches of new snow on the local lakes.

Generally speaking, areas east and south of Bemidji received more snow, while areas north and west of Bemidji saw less.

The storm was strongest going along the MInnesota/Wisconsin border, roughly following Interstate 35 north to Duluth with more than 20 inches of new snow across a good portion of eastern Minnesota.

Lake Bemidji and several other deep bodies of water still had small areas of open water when the snowstorm hit. This will likely create some bad spots in the ice later in the season.

Upper Red Lake had close to 10 inches of good ice when the storm hit and only got a few inches of new snow, so there is little impact on the ice.

Lake of the Woods did not get any measurable snow in the recent snowstorm, so two of the best walleye lakes were largely spared from the snow storm and should be making ice fast.

Snow cover can insulate the ice, but the depth of snow and the water content of the snow also have an impact on how much the snow cover will slow down the formation of ice.

The snow in this storm was light and fluffy, so it shouldn’t cause as many slush problems on the local local lakes as it might in areas that got significantly more snow.

Anglers always have to look where they are going and watch for areas where the snow looks grey instead of white. This usually indicates the presence of water under the snow and a possible patch of slush.

Upper Red Lake is just getting started for the season. The resorts are marking paths out to the areas where they have checked the ice thickness. Some of the sleeper rental houses are being moved on to the ice, so the ice fishing season is almost here.

The extended forecast for northern Minnesota is for colder temperatures. The possibility for the first below zero temperatures of the season is here, with single digit lows becoming more common.

Most anglers on URL are finding walleyes along the shore line break in 7 to 10 feet of water. The shoreline break is closer to shore on the south end of the lake than it is on the north end.

All the resorts on URL are getting ready for the ice fishing season. Most anglers are walking or using ATV’s and snowmobiles to access Upper Red Lake. Anglers should watch social media or inquire at the resorts for the modes of travel being allowed on the ice.

Anglers can ask about the ice conditions for the local lakes when they visit the bait stores, to find out where anglers are able to get on the lakes.

The ice still varies greatly between lakes and also on the same lakes, so anglers need to know where they are going and check the ice conditions personally. Most anglers are fishing the shoreline break and avoiding crossing over deep water.

Portable fish houses are the rule early in the season. Many anglers use them as sleds to haul their stuff onto the lakes or to pull behind a snowmobile or ATV.

There are literally thousands of wheeled fish houses across Minnesota that have owners just waiting for the ice conditions to improve enough to allow them to get their fish houses on the lakes.

Lake of the Woods and Upper Red Lake are two of the most popular walleye lakes in Minnesota and should be allowing anglers on the ice out of most resorts very soon.

Cold temperatures can make ice quickly, so the ice conditions can change in a short amount of time. Each weekend will have more lakes ready for anglers to fish.

Don’t rush the process, walk, then ATV's and snowmobiles and finally full access to the lakes once the ice gets thick to support fish houses and larger vehicles.

