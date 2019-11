BEMIDJI -- The Bemidji Area Northwoods Chapter of the Minnesota Deer Hunters Association will hold its regular monthly meeting at 6:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 3, at Bemidji Bowl, 3455 Laurel Drive NW.

Posters and information will be available regarding the Chapter's upcoming fundraising banquet on Feb. 27, at the Eagles Club. Anyone interested in joining or helping plan the banquet is welcome.

Chapter meetings are held on the first Tuesday of each month at Bemidji Bowl.