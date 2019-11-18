Also from Wild River Press is “Fifty Women Who Fish,” a series of profiles featuring women anglers from 20 years old to 90 years old who ply their passion from the Florida Keys to the trout streams of Montana.

Author Steve Kantner of Fort Lauderdale, Fla., spent more than two years researching the book and interviewing the women, who come from a variety of socioeconomic backgrounds.

Many of the women hold records through the International Game Fish Association, said Kantner, who gleaned many of the names featured in the book through their IGFA ties.

“The paradigm’s changed,” Kantner said in a phone interview. “We know that women are really good athletes, and fishing in its highest incarnation is an athletic pursuit. It’s not sitting on the bank with a bobber and a breadball.”

While the book is heavy on saltwater and fly fishing -- you won’t find a photo of a walleye or northern pike among its pages -- Kantner says many of the women have roots in the Midwest. He interviewed some of the women several times to get their stories.

“The stories, I like to believe, are motivating, and it’s like each one was written by a different person,” Kantner said. “It’s because I treated each lady as a discreet individual, and I tried to capture their style, their delivery.

“Whether I succeeded, that’s a choice (readers) will have to make. I think all in all, I think the book should have really championed the cause of ladies doing all kinds of fishing. There’s a lot of good practical knowledge there.”

At 314 high-gloss pages, “Fifty Women Who Fish” covers a lot of water, but it’s the kind of book that can be read a few pages or a few profiles at a time. And the 240 photos -- fish of all kinds and the women who pursue them -- will keep the pages turning.

Published in April, "Fifty Women Who Fish” retails for $59.95 and is only available online at www.whywomenfish.com.

Dokken reports on outdoors. Call him at (701) 780-1148, (800) 477-6572 ext. 1148 or send email to bdokken@gfherald.com.