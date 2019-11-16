BEMIDJI -- The Frozen Fly Film Festival will be held on Tuesday, Dec. 3, at Bemidji Brewing, 211 America Ave. NW. Doors open at 5 p.m. and the films will begin at 6:30 p.m. and wrap up around 8 p.m. Everyone is welcome.

There will be lots of beer and appetizers, a dozen regional fly fishing films and door prizes, a release said. There will also be raffle items to win, including fishing equipment, art, and Christmas gifts.

Tickets are $25 each, limited to 80 seats. Funds will go to support Headwaters Trout Unlimited education and conservation programs, including Trout in the Classroom in three school districts, and the youth fly fishing program, the release said.