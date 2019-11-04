ST. PAUL -- Anyone interested in deer harvest data can find current deer harvest figures and harvest reports for past years available on the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources deer reports and statistics webpage: www.dnr.state.mn.us.

In past years, the DNR posted cumulative preliminary deer harvest figures by zone each Tuesday on its website following each of the three weekends of the firearms deer season. Reports were delayed until Tuesday because hunters have 48 hours to register harvested deer, the release said.

New this year, a preliminary deer harvest report will be posted multiple times a week on the deer reports and statistics web page during the firearms deer season. The report will identify deer harvest by age (adult or fawn) and gender in each deer permit area, as well as cumulative totals for each permit area and the entire state, the release said. The web page also features an interactive map and graph that visualizes the data.

Minnesota’s firearms deer season begins half an hour before sunrise on Saturday, Nov. 9. Nearly half a million hunters are expected to participate, the release said.