CUSTER, S.D. — The 2019 Custer State Park Fall Classic Bison Auction will be held on Saturday, Nov. 2, at the park’s visitor center where approximately 432 head will be up for bid.

This year’s offerings include 25 mature bred cows, 32 mature open cows, 20 2-year-old bred heifers, 20 open 2-year-old heifers, 83 yearling heifers, 70 heifer calves, 104 bull calves, 52 yearling bulls, 11 2-year-old breeding bulls and 15 2-year-old grade bulls.

The online video auction will begin at 10 a.m. MDT at the Custer State Park visitor center, located 15 miles east of Custer on Highway 16A, near the junction of the Wildlife Loop Road.

“Due to excellent range conditions and high calving rates, the park has a larger quantity of animals to offer this year,” said Chad Kremer, bison herd manager. “The change to a video auction rather than a live auction has also been positive. It reduces the stress on the buffalo and expedites the entire process.”

The internet auction, going on its eighth year, has helped reach buyers who wouldn’t have been been able to participate in a live auction.

For the past 54 years, the park has made its surplus bison available for sale to the private sector. A significant amount of park revenue comes from the bison sale and goes toward continued operations of the state park system.