BEMIDJI -- Lake Bemidji State Park will remain open to all visitors during the annual firearms deer hunt Nov. 9-12. The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources advises wearing blaze orange if visiting while the hunt is in progress, a release said.

Visitors should check for hunt-related information at the park office when they arrive and look carefully for hunt-related signage. Maps of the hunt area are available. Some blaze orange vests and caps will be available to borrow. Office hours are generally 8:30 a.m. to 4:15 p.m.