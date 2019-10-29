The weather has turned cold, with overnight lows well below freezing almost every night. The daily highs are struggling to get above freezing, so everything is starting to freeze.

The long range weather forecast for the Bemidji area doesn’t offer much hope of a significant warm-up anytime soon, probably not until next spring.

Many anglers are scrambling to winterize their boats and put them away for the season. The next big thing on the outdoor calendar is the rifle deer hunting season, which opens in most of Minnesota on Nov. 9.

Most of the docks at the public accesses are gone, with the few remaining docks coming out of the lakes in the very near future.

The open water season might be one of those things where it is all over and we just don’t know it yet.

Any anglers hoping to extend the open water season a little longer need to be prepared to launch their boats without the aid of a dock. This usually means rubber boots for at least one person and a second person to back the boat in and out of the water at the boat ramp.

There are still fish to be caught in the lakes. Muskies, walleyes and crappies are the most popular targets for most anglers late in the season. All three species are in similar locations right now as they will be early in the ice fishing season. .

Muskies are keying on the spawning tullibees in most lakes, with tullibees actively spawning in the shallows right now.

Walleyes are located in areas close to their food, both on shoreline structure and on mid lake structures with direct access to deep water.

The best locations usually have direct access to deep water. Anglers can look at a lake map and find the deep holes, then work backwards to find structures that touch on of the deep holes.

Crappies are suspended on the edges of the basin in deep water in most lakes.

Seasonal migrations of walleyes in larger lakes and rivers can concentrate the fish around food sources close to the areas where the fish spawn in the spring.

Lake of the Woods and the Rainy River are good examples of areas with seasonal migrations of walleyes. Big schools of walleye will be concentrated around Pine Island and all along the south shore past Long Point all the way to Rocky Point.

Anglers on Lake of the Woods have been anchoring along the shoreline break in areas with rocks or some other feature that might attract fish. Anglers can also use the Spot Lock feature on their trolling motor to hold in place instead of an anchor.

If anglers can find schools of emerald shiners with their electronics, there will almost always be schools of walleyes and sauger nearby to feed on the bait fish.

Most anglers fish below the boat with a jig and a frozen shiner or some other minnow. Anglers find the bottom, raise the bait a few inches or more off the bottom and then work the jig slowly like they would ice fishing.

Anglers are catching walleyes in the Rainy River, but water levels are very high and the current is very strong, so anglers need to find current breaks to find the fish.

Anglers need to use ¾ to 1 ounce or heavier jigs to keep their baits below the boat. Sometimes holding the jig still in the current just off the bottom is the best presentation.

The water levels are high in the local lakes and rivers too. Local deer hunters are finding most low lying areas in the woods are flooded and full of water.

Deer usually move through the woods differently during high water years than they do during dry years, so hunters need to take that into account.

It is critically important to check your deer stands to be sure they are in good shape. Falling out of a tree stand is the No. 1 way to injure yourself while hunting deer.

Paul A. Nelson runs the Bemidji Area Lakes Guide Service. Guided fishing trips for 2020 and the rest of 2019 can be booked by phone or text at 218-760-7751 or by email at panelsonbemidji@gmail.com.