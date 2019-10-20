Fall might not be over, but the march toward winter continues. Plenty of fine open-water fishing remains, along with upland birds, deer and other hunting opportunities. But it’s not too early to start organizing ice fishing gear and developing a game plan for the upcoming hard-water season.

Anglers in need of inspiration are in luck. A number of consumer ice fishing shows are scheduled across the Upper Midwest during the next couple of months. These shows are ideal for learning about the latest products, locations and fishing strategies. We also recommend a new educational and entertaining video series focused solely on ice fishing.

Ice fishing shows

Adrenaline Sports Center’s Expo and Experience – Winter Edition

Adrenaline Sports Center, Ramsey, Minn.

Oct. 25-27

Friday: 3-7 p.m.

Saturday: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Sunday: 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

This is a new show for 2019, but event organizers expect up to 3,000 people will attend. Exhibitors cover a range of winter activities, including skiing, snowboarding, hunting, snowmobiles, ATVs and, of course, ice fishing. Seminar speakers will take the stage throughout the weekend, and a variety of door prizes will be awarded each day.

For more information, visit https://adrenalinesc.com/events/adrenaline-sports-centers-expo-and-experience-winter-edition/ .

Dakota Angler Ice Institute

Sioux Falls Arena, Sioux Falls, S.D.

Nov. 8-10

Friday: 3-9 p.m.

Saturday: 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Sunday: 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

For more than a decade, the Ice Institute has given attendees the opportunity to see the latest product innovations and learn from some of the most experienced ice anglers from across the upper Midwest. More than 75 leading manufacturers have already registered for this year’s show, and more are being added each week.

For more information, visit https://dakotaangler.com/pages/ice-institute .

Hard Water Ice Fishing Expo

National Sports Center, Blaine, Minn.

Nov. 15-17

Friday: 2-8 p.m.

Saturday: 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Sunday: 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

The Hard Water Expo will feature a huge assortment of portable shelters and wheelhouses, fishing electronics and all the tackle needed for a successful winter on the ice. Several guides and resorts will be on hand to book ice fishing trips to top destinations across the Upper Midwest. Plus educational seminars, kids' trout pond and more.

For more information, visit https://www.nscsports.org/hardwaterexpo .

St. Paul Ice Fishing and Winter Sports Show

St. Paul RiverCentre, St. Paul

Dec. 6-8

Friday: 1-8 p.m.

Saturday: 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Sunday: 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

The largest ice fishing show in the Midwest will feature more than 190 product and service exhibits for anglers and other winter sports enthusiasts. Most major manufacturers are represented, along with leading retailers like Thorne Bros and Reeds offering special discounts. Whether you’re a hardcore ice angler or just getting started, you won’t want to miss this show.

For more information, visit https://www.stpaulicefishingshow.com/ .

Fargo Ice Fishing Show

Scheels Arena, Fargo

Dec. 13-15

Show hours were not available at the time of publication.

The second annual Ice Fishing Show will again be held at the Scheels Arena, which features more than 45,000 square feet of exhibit space, informative seminars and in-depth product demonstrations. Organizers said that last year’s show attracted anglers from across North and South Dakota, central Minnesota and southern Manitoba.

For more information, visit https://www.fargoicefishingshow.com/ .

Arrowhead Ice Fishing and Winter Show

Duluth Entertainment Convention Center, Duluth, Minn.

Dec. 13-15

Friday: 12-8 p.m.

Saturday: 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Sunday: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

The Arrowhead Ice Fishing Show showcases all of the latest and time-tested gear you’d expect, but also focuses on fun experiences for the whole family. The grizzly bear exhibit affords an opportunity to see one of North America’s largest predators at close range, and the Frozen Basin offers fishing for rainbow trout through an artificial ice sheet. Tagged fish can be redeemed for gift certificates.

For more information, visit http://www.mniceshow.com/ .

Ice fishing videos

Lindner Media Productions released the pilot episode of AnglingBuzz ICE on the AnglingBuzz YouTube channel last week. Each episode features cutting-edge tactics for a variety of popular and lesser known fish species pursued by ice anglers, along with detailed tackle tips to help viewers catch more fish and have more fun on the ice.

The series features many veteran anglers from across the ice belt fishing the best destinations in the upper Midwest and Canada. Four episodes will be released throughout the course of the ice season, corresponding with seasonal fish locations and presentations, including:

Oct. 15: Winter is coming

Nov. 19: Spoon fishing strategies

Dec. 17: Chasin’ panfish

Jan. 14: The deep freeze