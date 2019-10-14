BEMIDJI -- Again this fall, a BSU professor will be conducting deer population surveys within the city limits of Bemidji.

BSU Biology Professor Jacob Haus, and his students will be conducting evening spotlight surveys for three weeks, weather permitting, according to a release from the city of Bemidji.

Roadside surveys will be conducted in three different areas using multiple vehicles (BSU vehicles with hazard lights). The team will complete four planned routes for each of the survey areas, driving at slow speeds shining a spotlight. The team plans to record the number, age and gender of deer seen, as well as the distance and habitat type where deer are observed.

Surveys will begin Monday, Oct. 21, and are expected to be conducted over three weeks, through Nov. 6, excluding Halloween, Oct. 31. The surveys start at sunset and run until about 9 p.m., the release said. The survey areas are:

Ward 5: Northeast Lake Bemidji area generally bounded by Lake Avenue, Elliot Road, Tyler Avenue and Mill Street.

Ward 4: Includes areas generally bounded by 23rd Street Northwest, Washington Avenue South, Rako Street Southwest, 18th Street Southwest Adams Avenue Southwest.

Bemidji Regional Airport: Includes areas adjacent to airport property, west of Cardinal Road Northwest, and areas east of airport property and west of U.S. Highway 71.

If residents see survey activity -- which would normally be perceived as illegal -- authorities ask that people not call the Bemidji Police Department or the Beltrami County Sheriff’s Department, and also do not interrupt or disrupt the surveys, the release said. Also, residents are asked not to approach the vehicle in an assertive manner, as law enforcement will be called.

For general questions about the survey, contact Bobbi Karpinski, deputy city clerk, at (218) 759-3562 or bobbi.karpinski@ci.bemidji.mn.us; or contact the Bemidji Police Department, Sgt. Sergeant Robert Brogren or Jason Sanderson, community service officer at (218) 766-7201, (218) 556-4148 or (218) 333-9111.

For specific survey questions, contact Haus at BSU at (218) 755-4372 or jacob.haus@bemidjistate.edu.



