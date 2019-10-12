AUSTIN, Minn. — Fairmont will be the host community for the 2020 Minnesota Governor’s Pheasant Hunting Opener. Gov. Tim Walz made the announcement during Friday night’s banquet.

“I thank the people of Fairmont for their hospitality in hosting the 2020 Governor’s Pheasant Hunting Opener,” Gov. Walz said. “I look forward to Fairmont carrying on the tradition of presenting a fantastic opener next year.”

Visit Fairmont, the local convention and visitors bureau, submitted the application to host the 2020 Minnesota Governor’s Pheasant Hunting Opener. Fairmont was selected through an application process that considered available hunting land, event facilities, travel recreation opportunities and community support.

“We are very excited to have the opportunity to host the 2020 Governor’s Pheasant Hunting Opener,” said Jason Subbert, Fairmont event chair. “Fairmont and Martin County have a strong history of collaborating together, so we’re confident this event will be another great opportunity to showcase our southern Minnesota hospitality, habitat and hunting.”

The 2020 event, scheduled for Oct. 9-10, will be the tenth annual Governor’s Pheasant Hunting Opener. It was initiated by Governor Mark Dayton in 2011. Previous host communities have been Montevideo (2011 and 2016), Marshall (2012 and 2017), Madelia (2013), Worthington (2014), Mankato (2015), Luverne (2018) and Austin (2019). The event features many of the hunting, recreational and travel opportunities that host communities have to offer visitors.

Explore Minnesota and the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources will assist local partners in planning the event.

Set in Martin County, Fairmont is dubbed “Bacon Capital USA.” It is the county seat and has a population of 10,666. Fairmont is located at the junction of Interstate 90 and Minnesota State Highway 15.