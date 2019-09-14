BEMIDJI -- Several permits are available for this fall’s Youth Hunt at Lake Bemidji State Park. This firearms deer hunt is open to youth ages 12-15. Each youth hunter must have completed the Firearms Safety Certificate and have a valid deer license. An adult mentor must accompany the youth at all times and may not carry firearms themselves. The hunt is either-sex with a bag limit of two. Hunt dates are Oct. 18-20, with a mandatory orientation at 6 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 17, at the park visitor center. To register or for more information, call the park office at (218) 308-2300.

DNR seeks input on special fishing regs on Bemidji-area lakes

BEMIDJI -- The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources will hold a series of public meetings in regard to proposed special fishing regulations for three area lakes.

Public comments are the proposed special regulations will be accepted by the DNR at the meetings, and staff also will provide attendees the reasons as to why the DNR is proposing the changes.

The lakes and times of meetings are:

Tuesday, Sept. 24: Elk Lake, Clearwater County , 6:30 p.m. at the Itasca Park Visitor Center, 36750 Main Park Drive, Park Rapids. The DNR proposes dropping the existing 40-inch minimum size limit on northern pike, and the catch-and-release only regulation for muskellunge (muskies). Northern pike regulations would revert to the north-central zone regulation, and muskie regulations would revert to the statewide 54-inch minimum size limit.

Wednesday, Sept. 25: Big Lake, Beltrami County, 6:30 p.m. at the Ten Lake Town Hall, 2142 Mission Road NE, Cass Lake. The DNR proposes dropping the existing 24- to 36-inch protected slot limit for northern pike. Northern pike regulations would revert to the north-central zone regulation.

Thursday, Sept. 26: Upper Red Lake, Beltrami County, 6:30 p.m. at the North Beltrami Community Center, Gould Ave SE and Main Street, Kelliher. The DNR proposes modifying the existing 26- to 44-inch protected slot limit to a 30- to 40-inch protected slot limit for northern pike. The proposed regulation would include a three fish bag limit with only one allowed over 40 inches.

For those unable to attend a public meeting, comments on the proposals can be submitted to the Bemidji area fisheries office, 2114 Bemidji Ave, Bemidji MN 56601, or by email to gary.barnard@state.mn.us through Oct. 7.

DNR looks at border water regulations

For the first time in nearly 70 years, Minnesota and Wisconsin are proposing substantial changes to border waters fishing regulations on the Mississippi River. The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources wants the public to comment on the new rules before they're adopted.

The proposed rules, which are available on the DNR’s website, would lower possession limits and change some length limits for walleye and sauger, northern pike, channel and flathead catfish, shovelnose sturgeon, crappie, sunfish, yellow perch and white and yellow bass in the Mississippi River, including Lake Pepin.

A few notable changes include:

Walleye and sauger limit to decrease from 6 to 4.

Crappie, sunfish and yellow perch limit to decrease from 25 to 15 each.

White and yellow bass limit to decrease from 25 to 10.

The proposed changes are proactive measures that would help both states manage the effects that changing river conditions, invasive species and angling pressure have on fish populations.

The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources has proposed identical changes.

With the exception of minimum size limits for bass (14 inches) and walleye (15 inches) implemented in 1990, possession and size restrictions for gamefish on the Minnesota and Wisconsin border waters of the Mississippi River have been largely unchanged for the last seven decades.

The Minnesota DNR is accepting public comments through Friday, Oct. 4. The DNR is using an expedited rule-making process to make these changes effective by March 2020. Wisconsin intends to make its corresponding rule changes at this same time.

Comments must be in writing and submitted to Shannon Fisher, Division of Fish and Wildlife, MN DNR, 500 Lafayette Road, St. Paul, MN 55155, or emailed to him at shannon.fisher@state.mn.us.



