BEMIDJI -- The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources will hold a series of public meetings in regard to proposed special fishing regulations for three area lakes.

Public comments are the proposed special regulations will be accepted by the DNR at the meetings, and staff also will provide attendees the reasons as to why the DNR is proposing the changes.

The lakes and times of meetings are:

Tuesday, Sept. 24: Elk Lake, Clearwater County , 6:30 p.m. at the Itasca Park Visitor Center, 36750 Main Park Drive, Park Rapids. The DNR proposes dropping the existing 40-inch minimum size limit on northern pike, and the catch-and-release only regulation for muskellunge (muskies). Northern pike regulations would revert to the north-central zone regulation, and muskie regulations would revert to the statewide 54-inch minimum size limit.

Wednesday, Sept. 25: Big Lake, Beltrami County, 6:30 p.m. at the Ten Lake Town Hall, 2142 Mission Road NE, Cass Lake. The DNR proposes dropping the existing 24- to 36-inch protected slot limit for northern pike. Northern pike regulations would revert to the north-central zone regulation.

Thursday, Sept. 26: Upper Red Lake, Beltrami County, 6:30 p.m. at the North Beltrami Community Center, Gould Ave SE and Main Street, Kelliher. The DNR proposes modifying the existing 26- to 44-inch protected slot limit to a 30- to 40-inch protected slot limit for northern pike. The proposed regulation would include a three fish bag limit with only one allowed over 40 inches.

For those unable to attend a public meeting, comments on the proposals can be submitted to the Bemidji area fisheries office, 2114 Bemidji Ave, Bemidji MN 56601, or by email to gary.barnard@state.mn.us through Oct. 7.



