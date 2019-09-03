BEMIDJI -- The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources is hosting a Youth Firearms Safety Field Day at 9 a.m. on Saturday, Sept. 7, at the Northland Regional Shooting Sports Park located off of Highway 89, northwest of Bemidji. The event is hosted by the Beltrami County Sheriff’s Office and the Minnesota Deer Hunters Association.

This activity is open to pre-registered students who completed their online courses. A parent must be present and participants must bring a copy of their birth certificate and their online course certification.

For those unable to register for this weekend’s event, organizers hope to plan a second session in mid-October.