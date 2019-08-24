BEMIDJI -- Two members of the Bemidji High School fishing team reeled in a podium finish in The Student Angler Federation’s Minnesota Open Challenge Event on Lake Bemidji over the weekend.

Logan Sathre, 15, and Kamin Pierce, 15, battled Sunday’s wind and rain to take home second place in one of the The Bass Federation’s nationwide high school fishing competitions.

The tournament was the pair’s first fishing partnership together, and they were accompanied by Sathre’s father, Bryan “Beef” Sathre, who captained their boat.

“It was pretty slow fishing at first,” Logan Sathre said.

But the incoming BHS sophomores were prepared for the day ahead.

“We pre-fished every day of the last week, and then we came up with a plan and stuck to it and grinded out the same spot all day,” Logan Sathre said.

Throughout the day, the team stayed in about a 100-foot stretch, eventually getting lucky in weed beds and deep waters.

“They caught lots of northerns and bass, but some were too small since there’s a 14-inch minimum for bass,” Bryan Sathre said. “They caught a lot of other species, so it was a great multi-species day.”

The Student Angler Federation, which was invited by Visit Bemidji to hold the event on Lake Bemidji, focuses on “getting students off the couch and back into the great outdoors.”

“It’s great because they weren’t sitting at home or sitting on their phones on YouTube or playing games,” Bryan Sathre said. “They were out doing something in the outdoor world.”

Once it was time for the weigh-in, the boys had caught four of their five fish, making them the only team to weigh four.

They finished second, just barely missing out on first place by a pound.

“The neat part was both of them at the end said it wasn’t about the place,” Bryan Sathre said. “It was about the experience and gaining the knowledge of bass fishing and competition fishing.”

After their successful tournament, Logan Sathre said he and Pierce might put some of their new angling techniques to the test and enter ice fishing competitions together this winter.

“It was just great to see kids fish their local waters,” Bryan Sathre said. “This was neat to have it right here in our own backyard.”