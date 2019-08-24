BEMIDJI -- Bemidji angler Chaz Dobias and teammate Ryan Hylla of Moorhead have brought home the title of 2019 Yamaha Motor Corp. USA Team Of The Year, earning them an automatic entry in next year’s AWWS National Championship Shootout.

The duo won at Lake Vermillion in July, and then took fourth place at the AIM Weekend Walleye Series Mercury Marine 2019 Minnesota state championship held on Lake Bemidji last weekend, helping them clinch team of the year honors.

“The team that finishes the most consistently high usually wins the Team Of The Year, not necessarily one that wins them all,” said AIM national tournament director Denny Fox in a news release.

Dobias and Hylla finished with 28.64 pounds to take fourth at Lake Bemidji.

“This is the ultimate goal I wanted to accomplish,” Dobias said in the release. “It’s an honor to be near the top consistently. It’s one thing to win one event, but to come out on top is cool.”