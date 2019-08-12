ST. PAUL — Minneapolis artist Melissa Mickelson won the trout and salmon stamp contest with a painting of a rainbow trout eating a minnow. Mickelson is not only a first-time winner, but becomes the first woman to win the contest since 1990 and only the second in the history of the stamp.

Judges on Aug. 1 selected Mickelson’s painting from among 12 submissions. Tie runners-up were Stephen Hamrick of Lakeville and John Barnard of Moose Lake.

The trout and salmon stamp validation costs $10 and is required for Minnesota residents age 18 to 64 and non-residents older than age 18 and under age 65 to fish designated trout streams, trout lakes and Lake Superior and when in possession of trout or salmon.

For an extra 75 cents, purchasers can receive the validation as well as the pictorial stamp in the mail. It also is sold as a collectible without a fishing license.

Revenue from trout and salmon stamp sales is dedicated to trout and salmon management and habitat work.

In the walleye stamp contest, Mapleton artist Josh Evan won for the first time with a painting of walleye about to bite on a hook baited with a minnow.

Judges selected the painting from among nine submissions. The runner-up in this year’s contest was Mickelson, the trout and salmon stamp contest winner.

Purchasing a walleye stamp is voluntary. The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources uses revenue from walleye stamp sales to purchase walleye to stock in Minnesota lakes. Anglers can buy walleye stamps any time, even if they already have a license.