WATCH: Minnesota angler pulls 120-pound sturgeon through ice

Darren Troseth of Jordan pulled a 78-inch sturgeon through the ice from the St. Croix River last weekend, a fish he estimates weighed 120 pounds.

If the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources certifies the fish, it will be the biggest documented fish ever caught in the state.

The catch-and-keep record on the DNR books is a 94-pound sturgeon.

Troseth submitted photos and measurements of his catch to the DNR and was awaiting word of certification. The fish was released back into the river.

