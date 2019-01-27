PAUL NELSON FISHING: Cold snap can put a freeze on the bite

The only breaks in the weather this past week instantly brought a chance for more snow, so the elements are really working against anyone who has to go outside, which includes virtually everyone in the Bemidji area.

Stuff starts breaking, batteries start dying, snowmobiles, UTVs and ATVs start to malfunction, vehicles with tracks start to freeze and people getting stuck or stranded can be in a potentially life-threatening situations in a short amount of time.

When temperatures get as far below zero as they have recently in the Bemidji area, you can't take a casual attitude to the weather and go anywhere without proper clothing. This includes people who like to go places without their jackets, which is senseless when temperatures get this severe.

Getting stuck or stranded when it is this cold outside is no joke. Anglers braving the elements to go ice fishing need to strongly consider traveling in pairs with two vehicles, a tow strap, jumper cables, a couple of shovels and some sort of an emergency kit that includes heat, water and a few basic supplies.

The weather has definitely slowed down the bite for most species. Upper Red Lake gets a tremendous amount of fishing pressure, but the competition for spots makes for some bickering between resorts when the bite gets tough and the guides go looking for fish in an area someone else views as "theirs."

The portion of Upper Red Lake fishable for the public is only 44,000 acres, so it is not that much area when you are putting close to 10,000 walleye hungry anglers on the ice on a typical weekend.

The stream of wheeled fish houses coming south on Highway 71 and Highway 46 early on a Sunday morning is not a good sign for hot fishing on Upper Red or Lake of the Woods. It means the fishing was slow enough to send a lot of people home early to beat the rush.

Lake of the Woods has been a little better than Upper Red, with the bonus of anglers being able to fill in their limits of walleyes with extra saugers.

Most anglers on LOW are fishing 28-32 feet of water, with a good number of walleyes continuing to suspend well off the bottom during the day.

The Rainy River has been dangerous this winter because of too much current, so there has been very little fishing pressure.

Anglers crossing Lake of the Woods with snowmobiles to fish the northern parts of Big Traverse Bay are catching decent numbers of walleyes, but it is a long trip when it is this cold.

Winnibigoshish has been good for some anglers, but many of the walleyes are above the slot limit of 18 to 23 inches. Anglers are allowed to take one walleye over 23 inches if they want, with the larger fish more common than the fish under the slot in many areas.

Leech Lake remains a low light or after dark lake for walleyes. The fishing has been OK at night, but not much is happening during the day. Accessibility is limited in many areas because of the ice conditions, so the perch fishing is spotty too.

Lake Bemidji has a lot of fish houses, with fishing slow, but steady. Most anglers are happy to get a walleye or two and a few perch. Anglers that know how to boneless fillet northern pike usually go home with more fish than those that don't.

Crappies and sunfish can be caught on most of the smaller lakes in the Bemidji area. The word about a hot bite spreads pretty quickly and the smile can get knocked off a spot even quicker. If you find a hot bite, it's better to try keep it quiet as long as possible.

Paul A. Nelson runs the Bemidji Area Lakes Guide Service. Guided trips for 2019 can be booked by calling or texting 218-760-7751 or by emailing panelsonbemidji@gmail.com.