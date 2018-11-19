The Blackduck High School freshman recently downed two small deer with a single shot when she was hunting with her sister on their grandfather’s land in Nebish, Minn. The sisters had been waiting for approximately two hours when they saw the deer wander into their view at about 4 p.m. on Monday, Nov. 5.

Alli Theisen, 15, said she was initially hesitant to shoot either of the two deer since they were relatively small. Her sister, Kirsten, 17, coaxed her on, though, encouraging her to shoot at least one of them. And then, one wandered right in front of the other.

“I was like, ‘Man, what are the odds I get both of them with one shot,’” Alli Theisen said.

She took aim at the two deer through her scope.

“Do it,” Kirsten told her.

In the zone she was hunting in, she’d had a bonus tag anyway, so she knew she could take both. And then -- just a heartbeat after Alli pulled the trigger of her Remington -- both deer dropped to the ground.

Kirsten walked away without a kill. She’d encouraged Alli to take the shot since she’d walked away with a deer the year before while Alli hadn’t.

The shot was so amazing it became a bit of a hard sell afterward. They called their dad and asked him to come pick up the two deer. He didn’t believe them. He told them to wait a bit longer and they’d eventually find a buck to shoot. He finally came to pick them up after a bit more persuasion.

Her friends at school weren’t any easier to convince.

“Some of them still don’t believe me,” Alli Theisen said.