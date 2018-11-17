A few sets are loose on the coffee table. Most are screwed to plaques. A dozen are full head or shoulder mounts. There isn’t much open wall space remaining, what with a couple bear heads and stuffed bass to boot. But, somehow, they will make room for more antlers, you can be sure of that.

“We have fun, but we’re pretty serious about our deer hunting,’’ said Erik Finstad, 44, the patriarch of the camp since his dad, Roger, died in 1993. “Dad started this camp in a tarpaper shack across the lake. Next year will be our 50th year.”

So Erik, 44, was out in the woods Saturday morning, Nov. 17, albeit without a rifle to start. He was “guiding” his daughter, Naomi, 13, first in a ground blind then in a tree stand. Not that she needs much guiding. Naomi already has shot seven bucks in her brief deer hunting career, including a buck during the bow season earlier this year.

“We’ve been a bucks-only camp forever,’’ Erik noted.

Erik’s son, Carter, 11, was in camp for the night-before-opener festivities, but missed the opening day hunt to attend a basketball tournament. That’s OK, he noted, there are plenty of days left in Wisconsin’s nine-day firearms deer season. Besides, he’s already shot two eight-pointers this year — one during the bow season and one during the October youth firearms hunt.

Also hunting from the Finstad camp were Dave Chura, a college buddy of Erik’s, and his son Wes, 16, of Duluth. Jay Burfield of Bennett and Mike Love of Solon Springs also stopped by for the traditional pre-season steak dinner at the Finstad camp and were hunting nearby.

Everyone splits up for the most part, hunting in all directions from camp, sometimes miles away — mostly on public access land managed by the county forestry department or timber companies.

“We go where the deer are,’’ Erik Finstad said, noting he has 20 trail cameras out spying on deer. “I don’t think we’ve used the same stand location on two opening days. We move around a lot.”

Burfield was the first to connect on opening day, just before 9 a.m., in a thick patch of young jack pine and scrub oak, scoring on a big-bodied eight-point buck with his .30-06.

“He’s not a monster, but he’s going to taste good,’’ a happy Burfield said as he worked to field-dress the deer. His dad, Tom, was there to offer advice and moral support.

“We had this guy on our cameras, fore sure,’’ Jay Burfield said, noting their trail cameras captured up the buck in the area before the season.

Saturday broke cloudy with dark grudgingly giving way to daylight. It was 18 degrees with light snow flurries at legal shooting time. The snow on the ground, which came a week ago, was crunchy and hard. But snow is appreciated by most hunters for making deer stand out in the otherwise brown-on-brown woods.

By noon, however, the clouds had cleared out and bright sunshine brought warming temperatures into the 20s — a near perfect day to be in the forest.

Opening morning was slow for the Finstad crew. Naomi passed on a spike buck, as did Wes Chura.

“From the texts I’ve been getting from my buddies — and some of them are hard-core hunters — the deer just weren’t moving,’’ Erik said. “That’s got to be in the top three of fewest shots I’ve heard on opening morning.”

But Finstad’s optimism remained undaunted and infectious.

“Deer hunting is my passion,’’ he noted, and he was convinced that the bucks were still in the rut, based on all the new bucks he’d seen on trail-cam photos, and that they would be moving by late afternoon. Nov. 17th is the earliest date possible for a Wisconsin firearms deer season and one of the few years hunters here get to see usually wary bucks drop their guard briefly while mating.

After a warm-up in the hunting shack and a quick lunch of Chura’s homemade chili, Erik was chomping at the bit to get back out and keep the season going, keep the tradition going. But first he’d have to wake Naomi from her nap.

“I know they’re going to be moving this afternoon,’’ he said. “I can almost guarantee there will be at least one buck hanging on the pole tonight.”

Indeed, the Finstad’s were back in a deer stand just after 1 p.m. ”Just passed on another spike,” he texted. “They’re moving!”