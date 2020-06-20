ELMONT, N.Y. -- Tiz the Law moved into the lead at the top of the stretch and pulled away to win the Belmont Stakes by 3 3/4 lengths on Saturday, June 20, at Elmont.

Tiz the Law, ridden by Manny Franco, used a strong finishing kick to win the 152nd Belmont in 1 minute, 46.53 seconds. The colt was a 4/5 favorite.

Dr Post finished second and Max Player was third, the latter horse finishing 5 1/4 lengths behind the winner. Fourth-place Pneumatic was 7 3/4 lengths back.

The Belmont Stakes is typically the final leg of the three-race Triple Crown series but was the first this year due to the havoc caused by the coronavirus outbreak. The race was 1 1/8 miles, less than its usual 1 1/2.

The race was also held without fans, with only people essential to the festivities allowed inside.

Tiz the Law's scintillating sprint to the finish led to it being the first New York-bred horse to win the Belmont since Forester in 1882.

It also marked the first time trainer Barclay Tagg landed a Belmont winner. Tagg's previous best chance was in 2003 when Funny Cide fell short of the Triple Crown by finishing third in the Belmont.

"I wanted to have a Belmont victory before I gave it up and died or something like that," the 82-year-old Tagg said on NBC's broadcast. "But I was glad to get it."

Tap It To Win set the early pace with a 23.11-second time at the first-quarter pole and also held the lead after a half-mile and at the three-quarter pole.

Tiz the Law moved into second place just after the three-quarters pole and displayed his speed down the stretch. Jockey Manuel Franco turned around at one point to see there wasn't a threat remaining on his way to the finish line.

"I was confident because I know what I have under me," the 25-year-old Franco said in a post-race interview on NBC. "I'm in good hands."

Optimism was high afterward that Tiz the Law is a legitimate Triple Crown threat. The Kentucky Derby is slated for Sept. 5 and the Preakness Stakes is scheduled for Oct. 3.

"Barclay doesn't get a lot of big horses and big opportunities," Tiz the Law owner Jack Knowlton told NBC. "But when he gets them, he knows what to do."

Tap It To Win finished 14 lengths back in fifth. Sole Volante was sixth, followed by Modnernist, Farmington Road, Fore Left and Jungle Runner.