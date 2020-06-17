There is no news on St. Thomas’ efforts to make the jump from Division III to Division I. Not yet, anyway. The process is ongoing.

The Division I Council proposed a pathway for Division III programs to make the jump straight to Division I — a leap that’s been outlawed since 2011. That pathway will closely mirror the process for Division II schools to jump to Division I. But the vote on that proposal won’t take place until April of 2021, allowing current Division-I members to review the proposal and provide feedback on it.

But, in the meantime, the council “indicated it would be receptive to a formal waiver request from Division III St. Thomas (Minnesota) and the Summit League that would allow the school to begin the reclassification process,” per the NCAA’s release.

The Tommies are aiming to make the jump to join the Summit League in most sports — except football and men’s and women’s hockey — in the 2021-22 season. The Summit League invited the Tommies to join the conference back in October.

The football program is widely expected to seek membership in the Pioneer League, a non-scholarship FCS conference, while men’s hockey and women’s hockey would also need to find new homes — perhaps in the WCHA for both teams, or the men’s program could join the newly-formed CCHA. The hockey programs also would need a new arena.

There is a four-year NCAA postseason moratorium for schools that transition to the Division I level. In the past, the jump from Division III to Division I took 12 years, including at least a five-year pit stop in Division II.

“The existing process for Division II schools transitioning to Division I has been successful in preparing those schools for meaningful membership in Division I, and we believe that with additional time meeting certain benchmarks, Division III schools could be equally well-positioned to make that transition,” said Rick George, the chair of the NCAA’s strategic vision and planning committee and athletics director at Colorado

Minnesota Intercollegiate Athletic Conference presidents voted St. Thomas out of their Division III conference last year. The Tommies will compete in the MIAC through the 2020-21 season before moving onto their next home, wherever that may be.

Should St. Thomas be given the green light by the NCAA to make the jump to Division I, fundraising, facilities, staff sizes and general resources will all need to be significantly upped. As a Division III school, the Tommies currently cannot offer athletic scholarships.