His team has spent the past few years emphasizing team chemistry, building the unity between each girl. The problem now is they’ve become so close, staying a certain distance apart is a challenge.

“But they listen, they do their best at it. We have all the drills spaced out, and they had to figure that out, but overall they did a really nice job in making sure that the safety of everyone is the No. 1 priority,” Steenberg said. “These are all younger kids that are in fairly good health, but everybody goes home to other people, so we are emphasizing that and making sure that’s the first priority as we’re able to get back out here.”

Monday, June 15, marked the first day high school teams could get back together for offseason activities after everything was shut down amid coronavirus concerns in March.

Different activities were cleared by different school districts. In St. Paul, indoor sports aren’t allowed to start until next week, as is the case in District 833 in South Washington County. Some schools aren’t starting any activities until July.

But in Farmington, members of the boys basketball team were in the gym Monday morning, as were the Totino-Grace boys basketball and North Lakes Academy girls basketball teams, among others.

Distancing measures are in place between each individual, equipment isn’t being shared and players are split into “pods” and only allowed to work in those groups. Farmington had groups of players stationed at each hoop Monday, while Highland Park soccer had one group on one end of the field, one group on the other, and a third group on the track.

Farmington’s coaches sported facemasks and Highland Park senior defender Miranda Bade noted the pre-practice screening process was “weird,” as were the cones being situated just so around the field, “but it’s better than nothing.”

Senior defender Nora Taubert said she doesn’t worry about getting sick with the precautions currently in place.

Junior midfielder Audrey Miller noted many of the Scots would be halfway through their individual club seasons right now. With so many of their lives centered around athletics, getting back to that has been helpful.

“It brings normalcy back into our lives a little bit, to be able to get back into the routine of things,” Taubert said.

Workouts currently can’t include contact drills. Highland Park’s practice consisted of all conditioning work, while each Farmington player had his own ball as the Tigers worked on ball handling and shooting. That’s the plan Farmington coach Tharen Johnson has in place through July 4.

“After … we’re going to reassess, and hopefully we can do a little bit more,” he said.

That’s the hope for these kids and programs, that Monday marked a first step toward returning to actual competition. Taubert said the return to workouts gives her hope there will be a season this fall.

“To be honest, I was nervous before, but being able to get back out, and when you can see the phases laid out, it does give you more hope that the season will happen,” Steenberg said. “So I am hopeful for it. It would be devastating to not have one. We’ve gone through a lot. We have a ton of seniors who’ve worked really hard since their freshman year, and it would just be hard to tell them we don’t have a season. We’re all being very hopeful.”

That was obvious through the sheer numbers at Highland Park’s workout, which exceeded Steenberg’s expectations. When he tossed out the idea of working out this week, all of his captains were in, and eager to get others involved, as well.

Johnson received countless emails from Farmington players asking if they could have open gyms in recent weeks.

“You could see the smiles when they walked in (Monday),” he said.

Farmington senior Jake Kochnauer said the Tigers players put a street league together, and had been sending one another workout videos in a group chat.

“Which isn’t much fun,” he said. “This is a lot better. … I love being out here with everybody, getting shots up together, doing drills.”

Tigers senior guard Isaac Ask joked he hadn’t seen some of his teammates in “a fat minute,” noting the long hair many of them sported Monday morning. Asked if he felt as though things were getting back to normal, Ask said they will, eventually.

“Once I get in better shape,” Ask joked. “I’m kind of out of it right now.”